Karnataka Congress Asks MP Legislators To Learn From Counterparts, Accuses BJP Of 'luring'

Looking at the developments in the Madhya Pradesh government, the Karnataka Congress party on Wednesday said that the legislators in Madhya Pradesh must take an example of their counterparts in Karnataka. Taking to the microblogging site, the Karnataka Congress said that the BJP lured their MLAs which left four of them disqualified.

Speaking on the issue, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of buying the MLAs and forcing them to go to Bengaluru. Singh said, "BJP chartered two planes yesterday night to bring them (MLAs) to Bengaluru. Three MLAs are from Congress. They snatched their phones and took them deceitfully. MLAs were forced to go. Narottam Mishra and other anti-social elements took them forcefully and pushed them inside the plane and took them away."

"I do not talk without facts. The information I got was that they will give five crores as the first installment, then the second installment and third installment after the government falls. We have evidence of it. I have spoken to (Jyotiraditya) Scindia. I, Kamal Nath and Scindia are standing together. We are not at all in danger," he added.

The numbers game

Top sources told Republic TV on Wednesday that 4 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs have reached Bengaluru from the national capital. Moreover, 6 more MLAs from the ruling coalition in Madhya Pradesh are expected to reach the capital of Karnataka later in the day. As per sources, 14 MLAs are unhappy with the Kamal Nath government. There is a possibility that some more MLAs might arrive in Bengaluru on Thursday. Meanwhile, a BSP MLA has allegedly refused to rebel against the Madhya Pradesh government and may return to Bhopal. Earlier, it was reported that 8-10 MLAs supporting the Congress government were forcibly held in a Gurugram hotel on Tuesday.

