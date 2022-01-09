Karnataka Congress Avers 'there's No COVID' As Cases Surge, Vows To Continue With Padyatra

In a breaking update, the Congress party in Karnataka informed that it is going ahead with its ‘padayatra’ or ‘walk for water’ march from Mekedatu in Ramanagara district to Bengaluru on Sunday. The party’s decision to go ahead with the march comes amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Reacting to the same, the Congress party in Karnataka has now claimed that the number of coronavirus cases has been falsely put up by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for political gains.

Pressing demand for the construction of a reservoir across the river Cauvery to cater to the needs of drinking water for the capital city and its neighbouring districts, the Congress party is now holding a Padayatra across the state. Earlier, the Ramanagara district administration had issued a strict directive asking state Congress president DK Shivakumar to not violate the weekend curfew guidelines in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, for the march. However, the party has since decided to go ahead with the plans opening a chance for a gathering of thousands.

Cong holds public march disobeying COVID protocols

Speaking about the decision, Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the numbers of COVID cases were inflated by the BJP government for political gains. “There is no coronavirus anywhere. Go to the Sagar Hospital or the Kanakapura Hospital, there are no cases anywhere. Just show me one case in the ICU. Let’s go together and see even a death taken place due to Covid,” Shivakumar told reporters in Ramanagara.

The Congress has reportedly gone ahead and made elaborate arrangements for Sunday’s programme, with plans of accommodating thousands on the streets. Former state chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah is also taking part in the march. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also has come in support of the decision. Speaking about the march, Kharge said that the Election Commission must act impartially while reacting to such events. He said that the EC must be equally accepting of the Opposition’s actions ahead of the elections.

COVID situation in Karnataka

According to the health ministry, Karnataka on Saturday reported 8,906 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total case tally to 30,39,958. The state recorded four deaths, taking the cumulative fatalities to 38,366. The active cases tally in the state stood at 38,507. The fresh spike in cases had 7,113 infections from Bengaluru Urban including three deaths.

