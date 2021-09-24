Karnataka Congress Boycotts LS Speaker's State Assembly Address; BJP Asks 'What's Wrong?'

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the Congress party will be boycotting the joint session addressed by the Lok Sabha Speaker. The special address to a joint session was announced to happen on the last day of the session, however, the opposition has decided to boycott the same. Earlier, KPCC president DK Shivakumar had earlier denounced the event and said that there was no provision for anyone other than the President or the Governor to address the state’s legislators.

“Congress party has taken a decision to boycott the joint session which will be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker today. BJP govt is trying to create a new precedent in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It has happened never before,” LoP Siddaramaiah told ANI. The announcement came on Friday morning after the leader held a protest against the rising fuel prices.

Congress party has taken a decision to boycott the joint session which will be addressed by Lok Sabha Speaker today. BJP govt is trying to create a new precedent in Karnataka Legislative Assembly. It has happened never before: Karnataka Assembly LoP Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/Ornl69RTyl — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

BJP questions Congress over boycott on the joint session

Congress leaders decided to boycott the event saying that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had no right to hold the session. State party president Shivakumar had alleged that the session was planned without even consulting the Opposition. However, the BJP leaders have come forward questioning Congress’ decision to boycott the session. “It's a step towards empowering & strengthening democracy. They (Congress) need to participate. What's wrong in this? It's not against anybody, it's for the people & lawmakers to interact & listen,” Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said.

Congress Leaders reach Assembly on Tangas

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, along with other party MLAs, arrived at the Legislative Assembly on Tangas to attend the last day of the Assembly Session. The move came amid ongoing protests in the state over rising petrol, LPG, and other critical item costs. The Congress leaders had earlier cycled to the assembly in protest.

The Congress leaders have been protesting the fuel price hike since the beginning of the Monsoon session of the assembly. Earlier, the leaders had protested by reaching the Legislative Assembly on cycles and bullock carts. While speaking to Republic, Shivakumar had said that Congress demanded to reduce Rs 150 from Gas, Rs 25 from Petrol and Rs 15 from diesel. He also said that the opposition will continue to protest until the government makes a decision against the rise in fuel prices.

Image: PTI