Karnataka Congress Burns Half-pants In Protest Against RSS & BJP Over Textbook Revision

In Karnataka, the Congress with its 'shorts campaign' against Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh, the ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, sparked a row on Monday. As part of the campaign, the members of Congress first went door-to-door collecting the shorts, primarily Khaki shorts, which defined the right-wing outfit for over 90 years. They then burnt it on the streets while raising slogans.

Last week, the members of the grand old party had staged a demonstration outside the residence of BC Nagesh, Education Minister of Karnataka, protesting the textbook revision. They had reportedly burnt a pair of khaki shorts back then, in protest against the “saffronisation” of school textbooks by the ruling BJP state government.

Textbook row over RSS founder's speech in a text book

Karnataka textbook review committee has been receiving a lot of flak for introducing changes to class 10 Kannada and Social Science textbooks. The committee has been specifically under attack for including the speech of RSS founder K B Hedgewar in the Kannada textbook. Also, the alleged replacement of references of eminent historical personalities like Narayana Guru with right-wing thinkers like Hedgewar instead.

Many scholars, including senior scholar Nadoja Hampa Nagarajaiah, the first among those holding a post at the government-run academy, resigned from their posts. Two renowned Kannada writers- Devanur Mahadeva and G Ramakrishna have decided to revoke permission to use their works in the school curriculum, mounting pressure on the government to act against Karnataka Textbook Revision committee chairperson Rohit Chakrathirtha.

In the midst of it all, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai informed that the Textbook Review Committee formed by the state government years ago has now been 'disbanded' as its designated work has been completed. He said that 'the government is open to further revisions' if any objectionable content comes to light.