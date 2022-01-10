Last Updated:

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Sparks Row; Refuses To Undergo COVID-19 Test

After commencing a 165-km long Padayatra on Sunday, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar came under fire once again for refusing to undergo a COVID-19 test. 

After commencing a 165-km long Padayatra on Sunday, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar came under fire once again for refusing to undergo a COVID-19 test. In a video that has gone viral, the senior Congress leader was heard telling an official, "I am fit and fine. You can't compel me (to give my sample). I know the law of this land. Tell your Home Minister I am perfect".

Incidentally, BJP posted a video a day earlier, in which Shivakumar was seen coughing during his interaction with Congress workers.

Congress defies COVID-19 curbs

While the Karnataka government imposed a weekend curfew from 10 p.m. on Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday in the entire state owing to the spike in novel coronavirus cases, Congress refused to postpone its foot march.

The Sonia Gandhi-led party is demanding the immediate implementation of the Mekedatu project, which entails the construction of a reservoir on the Cauvery river, thereby augmenting water supply to Bengaluru Urban and surrounding districts. The Padayatra, which was flagged off from Sangam in Ramanagara district, will cover 60 Assembly constituencies and shall culminate at a massive rally in Bengaluru on January 19.

Downplaying the third wave of COVID-19 before the commencement of the Padayatra, Shivakumar told the media, "Where is Covid? There is no Covid. The government has been manipulating the numbers (COVID-19 cases) to create a scare among the public and scuttle our Padayatra. The ruling BJP fears our Padayatra will expose its lack of commitment to addressing the drinking water issues. Isn’t BJP playing politics by imposing a curfew?" 

Attacking Congress on Sunday, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai stated, "Congress party has undertaken politically motivated Mekedatu Padayatra to fool the people. A notice has been served to Congress for taking out the padayatra violating COVID norms. Action in accordance with law would be taken for any violation".

At present, there are 49,631 active cases in Karnataka whereas 29,63,957 patients have been discharged. Amid the Omicron scare, the Karnataka government has announced a series of curbs including a prohibition on rallies and public gatherings and restriction on guests at wedding functions.

