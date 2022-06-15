Karnataka Congress' 'Chintan Shivir' Turns Into Mass Internal Brawl As 2 Groups Clash

In a huge embarrassment to the Congress party, clashes broke out between its Karnataka workers at the party's "Chintan Shivir" in Karnataka's Davangere district. According to the reports, a clash broke out in Congress' Chintan Shivir at Davangere's MBA institution premises due to the differences between the two groups of local Congress leaders.

'Chintan Shivirs' are being organised by the Karnataka Congress party at several levels to discuss strategies and revive the Grand Old Party in the state before the 2023 assembly election. In one such session in the Davangere district, violence broke out following a big uproar among the congress supporters. According to the reports, when Congress leader Channabasappa was making a speech, another leader Mudegawda Girish interrupted him which enraged the supporters of Channabasappa. Following this, violence erupted between the followers of two Congress leaders, resulting in injuries to some, but a huge embarrassment to the state leadership. As per the visuals, some of the Congress workers were taken to a nearby hospital after the clash among the party supporters.

It is pertinent to mention that this Chitan Shivir session at Davangere was also attended by senior party leaders and other MLAs also. Notably, a complaint has been registered pertaining to the violence that broke out between party workers, at the Vidyanagar Police Station.

'Congress party divided': BJP

The incidence of violence at the Karnataka Congress' gathering in Davangere, gave the state wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to attack the state leadership of the Grand Old Party. Speaking to Republic over the clashes between Congress workers, Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Prakash claimed that the state Congress has been divided between current chief DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddarmaiah. He also claimed that there is infighting in the Congress as Shivakumar and Siddarmaiah, both want to become the chief minister of the state.