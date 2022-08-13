Karnataka: Congress Defends MLA Priyank Kharge's 'bribe-couch' Remark; Demands CBI Probe

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Sankara Guha defended MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge's controversial 'bribe-couch' comment. Speaking to Republic TV, Guha asserted, "He has spoken the truth. If you recollect and remember, about 2-3 months ago, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal - the seniormost member of BJP claimed that you need to pay Rs 2,500 crores to become a CM in BJP. Forget employment for the people of the state, forget the safety of women, to become CM he said that you have to pay Rs 2,500 crores. Going by their standards, he should apologise".

Continuing his tirade against BJP, the Congress spokesman said, "When Yediyurappa was the CM, his own Cabinet colleague Eshwarappa wrote to the Governor and complained about the CM. This had never happened in the history of Independent India. BJP in Karnataka should answer these questions first and then let us discuss about others. It is a fact that these people are into sexual harassment and corruption. The people of our state are absolutely upset. This is going to be evident in the coming elections. They are perturbed and scared. Other than communal tensions, nothing is happening."

Justifying Kharge's claim, Guha stressed, "The police recruitment scam is evidence of that. There are Ministers involved in it. Why isn't the CBI coming into this? Thousands of people have placed bribes worth crores of rupees. PSI scam is direct evidence in this case. The Central government needs to immediately intervene in the state. The state is rotting with corruption, sexual harassment. BJP leaders have got too much power in their hands. We have a BJP youth wing national president who says stone-pelting is justified. We need Governor's Rule here. The people of the state have lost patience with the state government."

#LIVE | Karnataka Congress MLA Priyank Kharge sparks controversy with 'Bribe-Couch' remarks but Congress defends; claims 'there are Ministers involved, CBI should investigate'https://t.co/8KSmYeCUmD pic.twitter.com/ajbYrbdNec — Republic (@republic) August 13, 2022

Congress MLA sparks row

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Friday, Priyank Kharge stirred a major row by claiming that only women who compromised and satisfied BJP leaders could get a Karnataka government job. Terming the Basavaraj Bommai-led government a 'bribe-couch' government, he contended that many youths paid bribes for employment. An MLA from Chittapur since 2013, he is the son of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.