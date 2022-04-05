Karnataka Congress Demands Ban On RSS & Bajrang Dal Over Hijab, Halal Issues; Backs PFI

The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday denied seeking a ban on SDPI and PFI in meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and said that the RSS and Bajrang Dal should be banned for creating unrest in the state.

Drawing a parallel between Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said that both are extremist groups, and deserve to be banned.

Citing recent controversies such as the Hijab ban and row over halal meat, Khan alleged that RSS has been provoking communal disharmony in the state. "If any organisation needs to be banned, it is the RSS and not PFI," he said.

"We didn't meet CM demanding ban on SDPI or PFI. Why should SDPI and PFI should be banned? If you have to ban any outfit, ban RSS and Bajrag Dal first. They are responsinle for the recent controversies in the state. Take the Hijab issue for instance. Innocent students were sent to schools wearing saffron shawls against hijab. They were being used for politics. How far it is right?" the Congress leader asked. "Consider the new issue of Halal, who raked up all this matter? It is all done by Bajrang dal and RSS. Ban them first," he added.

A delegation of Congress leaders met CM Bommai on April 1 with specific requests concerning law and order in the state. Though some reports claimed that the party sought a ban on PFI and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India, Congress has denied the same.

Hijab & Halal row in Karnataka

Karnataka has been embroiled in back-to-back controversies in the recent past ever since the hijab protests broke out in the state. While state Education Minister BC Nagesh stated the SDPI-backed CFI (Campus Front of India) was behind the hijab conflict, the Congress and Left parties accused the BJP and RSS of dragging Hindu students in the issue.

Weeks later, another controversy erupted over temple authorities not giving tenders to Muslim shopkeepers for opening stalls during festivals. The latest row made its way to Karnataka after BJP leader CT Ravi stated that Halal meat is a part of an "economic jihad" by the Muslim community.