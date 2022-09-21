Karnataka Congress Distances Self From 'PayCM' Row; Stresses 'right To Take Satirical Dig'

After posters with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photo and 'PayCM' signs were seen across Bengaluru, Congress came to clear the air around the controversy on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, DK Shivakumar said that the grand-old party is 'not involved', giving a free hand to the Bharatiya Janata Party to take action against those 'really involved'.

Upon scanning the 'PayCM' QR code, one was directed to www.40percentsarkara.com- a website launched by the Congress party on September 13 as a part of its '40% government, BJP means corruption' campaign. Having refuted all of the BJP's allegations regarding involvement, Shivakumar nevertheless said, "It is the right of every individual to take a satirical dig at politicians if they were involved in corruption."

BJP suspects Congress' hand

BJP's spokesperson S Prakash labelled it as a 'political campaign' and accused the Congress of making 'baseless' allegations. "If the Congress party or anyone who is making the allegations has evidence, they should approach the Lokayukta or the High Court to get redressal," Prakash had said.

Later, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to the whole controversy, calling it a 'systematic campaign being run to tarnish his image and Karnataka's reputation'.