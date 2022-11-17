Karnataka Congress Faces BJP's Ire For Seeking Money From Ticket Aspirants; Justifies Move

The Congress party was embroiled in another controversy over its move to seek money from ticket aspirants for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls. While inviting formal applications for the party ticket, it asked people belonging to the General category and SC/ST communities to pay Rs.2 lakh and Rs.1 lakh respectively. In response, BJP ran a social media campaign with the hashtag 'CongressTicketBusiness' accusing the party of "auctioning" tickets for the election. Alleging discrimination, it questioned the party whether ordinary workers will only be used to put up posters.

Karnataka BJP tweeted, "The KPCC president, who has auctioned the official ticket to become a Congress candidate, seems to have implemented the rule that the ticket is only for the wealthy by paying millions for the ticket itself. What about ordinary workers"? The Assembly polls are likely to take place by April-May next year.

DK Shivakumar mounts defence

Speaking to Republic TV on Congress' move, BJP spokesperson Vivek Reddy stated that it is a very poor reflection of what will happen if this party comes to power in a state like Karnataka. He added, "They are sounding it very clearly to the Congress rank and file and to the public in Karnataka, that if you don't have money power, you can't aspire in Congress. I think it is a very sad and unfortunate message. I still wonder whether this is a party which got freedom for India. The point is an aspirant who has the will of the people, who is among the people, he stands no chance if he does not have money power".

Justifying the decision, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar told Republic TV, "There is something wrong with BJP. They have to check their mental balance. I have gone for an application which is the same for whoever has to apply. They should be Congressmen and it is Rs.1 lakh for SC/STs and Rs.2 lakh for the general category for the building fund for the Congress party. You know we can't do anything without official money. Even last election also, we had collected Rs.1 lakh for the application."

He also accused BJP of pocketing 40% commission in deals and crores of rupees through electoral bonds. He stressed, "I don't want any advice from anyone. It is my party. I have taken a stand. Whether I collect money from party cadres or anyone, it is left to me. I know how many crores of rupees you (BJP) have threatened businessmen and collected, more than thousands of crores on the bonds."