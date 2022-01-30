Karnataka Congress Feud Caught On Camera; Ex-MLA Complains To Siddaramaiah About DKS

The internal rift in Karnataka Congress has widened after ex-CM Siddaramaiah was caught on a hot mic speaking about state unit chief DK Shivakumar (DKS). In the video accessed by Republic TV on Saturday, Congress leader Ashok Pattan is heard complaining to Siddaramaiah about DKS regarding poll ticket distribution. The leader is heard claiming 'DKS want us to surrender to him', alleging a conspiracy to rob two-time MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy of a poll ticket. Karnataka goes to the polls in 2023.

Transcription

Siddaramaiah- Send all those workers of Pulakeshinagar. Still, there is a time of one year 2 months for elections, they are already demanding tickets. Ashok Pattan- They are all campaigning against him (Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhand Srinivas) in the constituency it seems. Siddaramaiah- If they are doing, let them do. He is a sitting member. If at all if we come to know that he is losing, that's when there will be a problem of issuing tickets. Ashok- I told him that all sitting MLA will continue, don't break your head. But he was worried. Siddaramaiah- they all are spoiling the constituencies. Ashok- they are spoiling all the constituency like this. DKS is like this. Siddaramaiah- ok pa, finally what is the outcome? Ashok- He (DKS) wanted everybody to be surrendered to him. Who we should all get surrendered to him? Siddaramaiah- Media personnel are here, they might hear, leave it.

MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s house and office were looted and set on fire by a violent mob during the infamous DJ Halli Riots against an offensive Facebook post uploaded by his nephew, P Naveen.

The MLA rued that despite several appeals and personal meetings with KPCC President DK Shivakumar, he didn't get any support from him. He also alleged that KPCC President was supporting accused former mayor and corporator Sampath Raj, who was arrested last year for his involvement in the case.

Congress infighting grows

BJP says that Congress' internal squabble is out in public furore. Talking to republic BJP Spokesperson S Prakash said, "Discontent between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar is out into furore now. Now that is an undeniable fact now, that they don't see eye to eye."

Another BJP MLA Dr Bharath Shetty feels that Congress in the state had reduced only to Camps and Crabs. Talking to Republic network Shetty said, "Infighting within Congress for Supremacy is nothing new. The C in Karnataka Congress has reduced to Camps and Crabs. DK Shivkumar Camp, Siddaramaiah Camp and some more sub-factions within factions, engaged in pulling one another.

Previously, the party’s former MP VS Ugrappa and media coordinator Saleem were heard raising serious corruption allegations against KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Saleem was heard alleging that DKS has upped the percentage of 'cut-money' to 12%, adding that even DKS' aide earned Rs 50-100 crore. Saleem also compared senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar saying that while the former was 'powerful', the latter acted like a 'drunkard.' Saleem has been suspended him from Congress for six years, while Ugrappa took a u-turn saying that he has known Shivakumar for 3 to 4 decades and he is a 'committed politician'.

This video is the latest amid the growing hostility between ex-CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DKS. Recently, DKS has been seen taking the forefront in the state Congress' election campaign, eyeing to be the party's CM face. This has miffed ex-CM Siddaramaiah, who holds major sway in the Kuruba community. While both leaders have denied eyeing the CM post, Rahul Gandhi met both leaders separately to smooth the tension.

INPUTS FROM - SAGAY RAJ