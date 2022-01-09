Karnataka Congress Gets Notice Over Violating COVID Norms By Holding Mekedatu Padayatra

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday slammed Congress for undertaking 'politically motivated' padayatra from Mekedatu in Ramanagara district to Bengaluru. He said that the grand old party's move is to fool people. He also informed that a notice will be served to Congress for violating COVID norms.

"Congress party has undertaken politically motivated Mekedatu padayatra to fool the people... A notice has been served to Congress for taking out the padayatra violating COVID norms. Action in accordance with law would be taken for any violation," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said while speaking to media.

He added, "the Congress government failed to submit a proper Detailed Project Report (DPR) during its five-year term. The Congress party has no commitment. DK Shivakumar himself was the Water Resources minister in the previous coalition government and then too, no concrete action was taken in this regard. The party had not bothered to raise its voice in the last three years."

Slamming Congress further, CM Bommai said that the grand old party's padayatra is politically motivated due to assembly polls approaching. "A sense of guilt is haunting them as they did nothing for implementing the project during their reign in power. So they are out here to fool the people. This is a political padayatra," he said.

Karnataka Congress avers 'there's no COVID' as cases surge, vows to continue with padayatra

Karnataka Congress on Sunday went ahead with its 'padyatra' or 'walk for water' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru. The march which is led by former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah and state Congress President DK Shivakumar said that there the number of COVID cases has been falsely put by BJP for political gains.

The grand old party is demanding the construction of a reservoir across the Cauvery river to cater for the need for drinking water for Bengaluru and its neighbouring districts. “There is no coronavirus anywhere. Go to the Sagar Hospital or the Kanakapura Hospital, there are no cases anywhere. Just show me one case in the ICU. Let’s go together and see even a death taken place due to COVID,” Shivakumar told reporters in Ramanagara.

Image: PTI