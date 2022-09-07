Amid the blame game between the BJP and Congress in Karnataka over the mismanagement in tackling the waterlogging issue in Bengaluru, the Opposition on Tuesday mocked Revenue Minister of the state R Ashoka for allegedly "sleeping" at a review meeting on waterlogging in the state capital city.

Taking a jibe at the sleeping minister, Karnataka Congress shared a picture of him sleeping during the Bengaluru floods review meeting. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at the meeting and was seen sitting beside him holding a video conference with District Collectors of flood-affected districts to discuss rescue and relief work on Monday.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, the state Congress wrote, "There are many types of drowning! The people of the State are drowning in the rain, while the Minister is asleep! Minister R Ashoka was sound asleep during the flood review video conference. 'Halal cut' means that he will wake up! It’s like saying to the minister that ‘he who has no worries sleeps forever even in the market’."

Bommai blames Congress govt for Bengaluru's flood situation

While Congress is blaming the BJP-led state government for its administrative mismanagement in tackling the floods situation in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday blamed the previous Congress government for poor administration during its tenure. However, he further assured that the government officials are working round the clock and the situation is under control.

"I have instructed all my officers to be available with the control rooms. Wherever there will be an issue, it will be addressed within hours. There are problems hardly at one or two places otherwise rest all the places have been dewatered," Bommai said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in Bengaluru for five more days. Following this, a yellow alert was issued in the state capital on Wednesday. Notably, Bengaluru received 135 mm of rainfall between August 31 and September 6.