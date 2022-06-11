Karnataka: Congress-JD(S) Ties Under Strain; CM Basavaraj Bommai Proclaims BJP Is No.1



After losing a seat to the Saffron party, things are tense between the ties of Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka as they're left blaming each other as the ruling party's 'B' team. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj asserted on Saturday that the brawl between the two parties has made it clear that BJP is the 'A' team.

In response to the blame game that has erupted between the Congress and the JD(S) following the defeat of their respective candidates Mansoor Ali Khan and D Kupendra Reddy, Bommai said he would neither comment nor intervene in their fight. He added, “We are not bothered as to who is our ‘B’ team. The opposition has accepted that we are the ‘A’ team."

Bommai refused to comment on the JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's accusation that Congress wanted to 'finish' the JD(S), however, he did go on to add that nobody could 'finish' any political party, as 'the public decides the fate of the parties & it's the public who have the final decision.'

Rajya Sabha polls

In the Rajya Sabha biennial elections on June 10, the BJP profited hugely from the quarrel between the two parties, winning three out of four seats. If the Congress and the JD(S) had joined forces, they would have won at least one more seat, but that did not happen, culminating in a bitter conflict.

The three BJP candidates that won were Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kannada cinema actor-turned-politician Jaggesh, and Lahar Singh Siroya. Jairam Ramesh, a Congress candidate, also won.

The Chief Minister stated that the BJP has a fair chance of winning the biennial elections to 4 legislative council seats, 2 teacher constituencies, and 2 graduate constituencies. He also stated, "Though Congress is expressing confidence of scoring a big victory in the Legislative Council polls, the reality is BJP has a very good chance to triumph. There is complete unity in the BJP."

He also went on to predict a landslide victory for Arun Shahpur & Hanumanth Nirani on the back of the great response that the BJP was getting in the Graduates' & Teachers' constituencies.

(With PTI inputs)

