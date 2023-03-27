Karnataka Congress Leader Insults Smriti Irani, BJP Calls Party Cesspool Of Misogyny

Karnataka Congress leader Srinivas BV hurled abuses at Union Minister Smriti Irani and called her 'deaf and dumb' triggering a wave of condemnation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP has called the Congress youth leader's comment "shameful". “Smriti Irani has become deaf and dumb. I want to tell her," Srinivas said. He went on to say 'Mehengai Dayan', the witch of inflation, has been turned into a darling and brought to the bedroom.

BJP responds, ‘This is Rahul Gandhi’s mindset’

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla referring to the insult to the surname of PM Modi said, “First they insulted the OBC community, then they insulted the journalists, Savarkar, the court, the constitution, threw papers on the speaker and now they are insulting all the women of the country especially those who have reached by sheer hard work."

"What is the fault of Smriti Irani, that she comes from a humble family, that she defeated Rahul Gandhi. Remember what they said about Rashtrapati Droupadi Murmuji, about PM’s mother. This is the mindset of these people These are not the words of Srinivas, these are the words of Rahul Gandhi. Priyanka Vadra and Sonia Gandhi should be asked, ‘Do they endorse this?’, I condemn this with all the might.”

Another BJP leader RP Singh called the remark disgraceful and atrocious and said, “How can you put a remark like this against any woman or a Member of Parliament? None of the Congress leaders are speaking on this, neither Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra or Rahul Gandhi.”

Moreover, JDS leader Tanveer Ahmed stated Congress and BJP are trading arguments with each other and not working for the welfare of the people, “I condemn everything which is happening between Congress and BJP today because nobody is working towards development. Everybody is busy taking potshots at each other. I totally condemn what Mr. Srinivas has done.”