Karnataka Congress Leader Opposes Construction Of Sanskrit University; Calls It 'useless'

Following the Karnataka government's decision to allot 100 acres of land for building the permanent campus of Karnataka Sanskrit University, opposition in the state has now come against the decision. Congress leaders and members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) have voiced their disregard for the move. Several groups under Kannada regionalists, who consider Sanskrit as an alien language, have also joined the opposition.

Reacting to the government decision to support the Karnataka Sanskrit University, Congress has slammed the state government. Speaking about the development, Karnataka Congress Spokesperson AN Nataraj Gowda said that the Sanskrit University was not a need of the state and termed it 'useless'.

The Karnataka state Congress secretary and spokesperson took to his official social media handles to pen his disregard for the move.

The Congress leader wrote, “We are observing the conspiracy of bigotry, the teaching of Sanskrit to Kannada children. Instead of boosting tourism sector of this taluk govt is allotting land to useless Sanskrit university.”

Several others joined the opposition leader and the hashtag ‘#SayNotoSanskrit’ has since started trending on Twitter.

The state Congress spokesperson strongly opposed the decision. Speaking to Republic about the development, he said that the tourism sector is struggling in the state and the government must focus on it more.

"We need skill university, not Sanskrit. This is unacceptable. They only want to promote Hindi and Sanskrit," Nataraj Gowda said while criticising the BJP government for the move.

PFI joins Cong in opposing Sanskrit university

The move to oppose the Basavaraj Bommai-led state government's move to construct a permanent campus for Karnataka Sanskrit University in Magadi, Ramnagara, has now become a hot topic in the state. The move also sparked criticism from several others including the Dravidian circles, who linked the promotion of Sanskrit in the state to alleged Hindi imposition. Tweets mentioning ‘#StopHindiImposition’ also trended along with the development.

Meanwhile, members of PFI also joined the Congress in fighting the move online. Opposing the approval of the university, PFI Karnataka state President Yasir Hasan said that no ‘foreign’ language will not be tolerated in the state. He tweeted, "Any foreign languages will not be tolerated in the land of Basavanna. Our forefathers have nourished the ethnicity of this land with Kannada. All Kannadigas must come forward to resist Hindi/Sanskrit imposition."

Image: ANI/ TWITTER