Karnataka Congress Leader Siddaramaiah Slams JD(S) For Choice Of Candidates In By-poll

Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the JD(S) party for fielding Muslim candidates from Sindagi and Hangal assembly constituencies where bye-elections are scheduled to be held on October 30.

Siddaramaiah said, "I don't know, ask Kumaraswamy (JDS leader), but their intention is not good, because their intention is not to make minorities win. If they had the intention to ensure minorities win, they could have given tickets in other constituencies like Ramanagara, Hassan, Mandya (JDS stronghold)."

The Congress leader said that the regional party has no intention to work for the upliftment of the minorities and only wants to ensure victory in bye-polls by manipulating the minorities.

He added, "Whatever they (JDS) try to do, voters are intelligent and they cannot be underestimated." The JD(S) party has nominated 33-year-old postgraduate Naziya Shakeel Ahmed Angadi from Sindagi and 35-year-old B.E, M.Tech (CSE) graduate Niyaz Shaikh from Hangal. The Congress party has alleged that JD(S) fielded these candidates belonging to the minorities to assist the BJP.

Siddaramaiah said that he was confident of winning the by-polls and that the people were disappointed with the BJP governments both at the state and the centre. He said that the state government led by Chief Minister Bommai has only handed disappointment to the people.

He said, "People are fed-up of this BJP government with no development happening." The bye-elections are being conducted after the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindagi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal.

Siddaramaiah meets Sonia Gandhi, says he will not quit state politics

Siddaramaiah also made a statement saying that he will not leave state politics for national politics. Recently, he visited Congress President Sonia Gandhi to attend a personal meeting. However, when asked about it, he refused to give out details about the meeting.

He said, "Who told you that I'm going to national politics? I will not leave state politics and go to national politics." He also commented that the recent Income Tax raids could be politically influenced as they have targeted a specific set of people. Recently, JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy had claimed that internal conflict in the BJP might be the reason for I-T raids.

(with PTI inputs)