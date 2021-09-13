Karnataka Congress Leaders Hold Massive Protest Against Fuel Price Hike In Bengaluru

The Congress party in Karnataka on Monday held a massive protest against rising rates of fuel right outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Congress leaders including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Siddaramaiah and State Congress president DK Shivakumar started protesting from their respective residences to the Legislative Assembly where the Monsoon Session is all set to begin on bullock carts. The opposition leaders held the protest significantly today as it is the first day of the Monsoon session of the state legislature.

Congress leaders outside Karnataka Assembly

#WATCH | Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, State Congress president DK Shivakumar along with other party leaders arrive at Legislative Assembly on bullock carts to participate in the Monsoon session of the state legislature to protest against inflation pic.twitter.com/0HRgOgkPET — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Fuel price hike- Congress' demands

While speaking to Republic, KPCC President DK Shivakumar detailed the demands.

"Demand to reduce Rs 150 from Gas, Rs 25 from Petrol and Rs 15 from diesel. We will continue to protest until we remove this Government," added Shivakumar while protesting.

Meanwhile, another Congress leader from the protest side added that India should have petrol rates lesser than Pakistan, Burma, Bangladesh and Nepal. While saying that he also added that at a time when India should be compared to European countries including Germany, US, UK, Singapore, our nation is getting compared to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma and Nepal.

Marched towards the Vidhana Soudha alongside CLP leader Sri @Siddaramaiah and LoP- Legislative Council Sri @SRPatilBagalkot and other Congress leaders, on a bullock cart to protest against the govt's consistent price hikes and failing standards of law and order in the state. pic.twitter.com/u33JbBscQ2 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 13, 2021

"Blaming Congress for fuel price hike is totally lame"

While speaking to ANI, LoP Siddaramaiah questioned, "out of loan of Rs 1,30,000, today Centre has collected Rs 24 lakh crores via excise duty. Where is Rs 1,30,000 and where is Rs 24 Lakh Crores!"

#WATCH | ...Blaming Congress (for the fuel price hike) is totally lame...There was a loan of Rs 1,30,000, today Centre has collected Rs 24 lakh crores via excise duty. Where is Rs 1,30,000 and where is Rs 24 Lakh Crores!: Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/2nfMDlMp1m — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

Karnataka Assembly Session

The state is witnessing its fifteenth Legislative Assembly session after Basavaraj Bommai took control of the state as the Chief Minister following the exit of state BJP heavyweight BS Yediyurappa. Meanwhile, Congress is protesting to also highlight loopholes of the government including progressively worse law and order situation in the state and stated that incidents like murders, thefts, extortion and crime against women have become common, as stated by the LoP earlier.

The BJP government on the other hand is expected to introduce new bills including one on imposing a ban on online gambling. in the first session of CM Bomma as Chief Minister, former chief minister and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa is also expected to attend the session. The BJP is additionally hoping that the return of J C Madhuswamy as Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister will blunt the Opposition’s attack.