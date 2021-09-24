Karnataka Congress Leaders Reach Assembly On Tangas To Protest Fuel Price Hike

Siddaramaiah, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, and State Congress President DK Shivakumar, along with other party MLAs, arrived at the Legislative Assembly on Tangas on Friday. The leaders arrived on Tangas to participate in the state legislature's Monsoon session to protest against the fuel price hike. The move came amid ongoing protests in the state over rising petrol, LPG, and other critical item costs. The Congress leaders had earlier cycled to the assembly in protest.

The Congress leaders have been protesting the fuel price hike since the beginning of the Monsoon session of the assembly. Following the protest on Friday morning, Shivakumar took to his Twitter and wrote, “Rising prices of fuel and essential commodities have broken the back of common people. To protest against the same, marched from KPCC office to Vidhana Soudha on Tangas, alongside CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, to attend the last day of Assembly Session.”

#WATCH | Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah, State Congress president DK Shivakumar along with other party MLAs arrive at the Legislative Assembly in Bengaluru on tangas in protest against fuel price hike pic.twitter.com/ATQwywGoNo — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

Congress leaders protest against rising fuel prices

Siddaramaiah along with Congress president DK Shivakumar has been resorting to several ways of protest against the rising fuel price. Earlier, the duo protested by reaching the Legislative Assembly on cycles and bullock carts. While speaking to Republic, Shivakumar had said that Congress demanded to reduce Rs 150 from Gas, Rs 25 from Petrol and Rs 15 from diesel. He also said that the opposition will continue to protest until the government makes a decision against the rise in fuel prices.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly had earlier remade that blaming Congress for the increase in petrol prices is wrong. Siddaramaiah hit out at the BJP-led government for accusing the opposition of the fuel price issue. “Blaming Congress (for the fuel price hike) is totally lame. There was a loan of Rs 1,30,000, today Centre has collected Rs 24 lakh crores via excise duty. Where is Rs 1,30,000 and where is Rs 24 Lakh Crores!” the Congress leader told ANI.

Karnataka fuel price hike

As a result of the new administration in Karnataka increasing the tax rate on petrol from 30% to 32%, petrol prices in the state of Karnataka have increased by Rs 1.14 per litre as of July 6, 2018. After the administration announced a farm loan waiver scheme to benefit the state's farmers, the raise was implemented as a strategy to generate money from greater resources.

The price of fuel is changed on a regular basis at 6 a.m., and this policy is followed by all fuel stations in Karnataka. Apart from other external considerations, fuel costs in Karnataka are determined by current fuel prices in the global market. If the price of fuel changes in the worldwide market, it is likely to affect the price of fuels in the state of Karnataka as well.

Image: PTI/ ANI