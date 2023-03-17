Karnataka Congress MLA Abuses, Threatens Cop In Public, 'I Won't Leave You...'

A video featuring a Karnataka Congress MLA allegedly abusing a police sub-inspector (PSI) in the Jamkhandi area of Bagalkote district has surfaced across social media platforms. The spat between the Congress MLA Anand Nyamagouda and the Karnataka cop intensified when the Congress leader allegedly threatened the officer.

According to sources, a verbal clash between the MLA and the cop broke out during the inspection of a circle (Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad circle). The cop was seen trying to convince the MLA that if the circle is built in the town then it will become an issue. However, it infuriated the Congress leader and he allegedly abused and threatened the cop.

Congress MLA Nyamagouda lashed out at the PSI in front of other people. In the 30-second video, the Congress leader can be heard saying, "You be quiet. what do you know? Let me tell you. The present government might be supporting you, but I won't leave you". MLA Nyamagouda, son of former Union Minister Siddu Nyamagouda, registered victory from the Jamkhandi constituency in the 2018 Karnataka assembly by-elections after defeating the BJP leader Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by nearly 40 thousand votes.

Previous incidents of Karnataka Congress leaders abusing cops

The incident from the Jamkhandi constituency comes after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar insulted the Karnataka Director-General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood. The Congress leader called the top cop 'useless' and mentioned that strict action will be taken against him once Congress comes to power in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Congress chief said, "The DGP is nalayak (useless) and not fit for his role. I thought Praveen Sood is a respected man but he's not. Immediately, there should be a case registered against him and he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him as he has finished three years in service. How many days do you want to keep and worship him?"

The BJP has come down hard on the Congress leaders for their demeaning words against state police. Karnataka Home Minister, Araga Jnanendra, launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Shivakumar said, "Such comments affect the morale of state police. The support and welcome given to beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mandya district for the inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has taken away the sleep of the Congress leaders."