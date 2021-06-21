Karnataka: Congress MLA Backs Zameer Ahmad's Call To Project Siddaramaiah As CM Candidate

Congress MLA from Koppal, Raghavendra Hitnal has extended support to party legislator Zameer Ahmad in his demand to project Siddaramaiah as Congress chief ministerial candidate for the next Assembly polls of Karnataka. He also claimed that this is also the opinion of the Karnataka citizens as they want Siddaramaiah as their Chief Minister. Zameer Ahmad had made his demands on Sunday terming Siddaramaiah as the 'future Chief Minister of Karnataka'.

MLA Koppal also added that the reason why Zameer Ahmad made the statement is that this is people's opinion.

"People of the state wants Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister and that is the reason Zameer Ahmad has the made statement. It is not only his opinions, it is the opinion of the people of Karnataka," said the Koppal MLA.

He further attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its COVID-19 management in Karnataka.

"At this point of time, if Siddaramaiah would have been the Chief Minister, he could have brought the proper program to curb the COVID in Karnataka. He gave many schemes when he was CM. People of Karnataka are not happy because Siddaramaiah hasn't become CM once again," claimed Raghavendra Hitnal.

Hitnal on party president DK Shivakumar

Further talking about the party president of the state, Shivakumar, the MLA quoted his statements 'no person should be worshipped and the party is important' adding that he said this for the interest of the party. 'If I am asked about my personal opinion, I will say it,' added Hitnal making it clear that this is his personal opinion. Moreover, the MLA ruled out any leadership confusion and added that the party high command will make the decision.

"But as far as people opinion is concern 100 to 200 per cent Siddaramaiah will become next Chief Minister for sure. It's not only my opinion, but it's also the opinion of the auto driver, the poor, daily wage worker, and shop keepers," opined Koppal Congress MLA.

DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections which is less than two years away, a rift is emerging between state party president DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. Congress members close to Siddaramaiah started raising questions ever since Shivakumar took oath as the Karnataka Congress president. Amid clear differences witnessed between the two camps, the party high command has advised everyone to focus on the 2023 Karnataka Assembly election instead of the chief minister's post, reported ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)