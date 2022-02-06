Karnataka: Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima Stages 'Hijab Protest' In Kalaburgi; Warns CM Bommai

As the standoff over Hijab continues in Karnataka, Congress MLA Kaneez Fatima and her supporters held a protest against the govt at Kalaburgi on Saturday. Lamenting that girls' education was being stalled 2 months prior to exams, she said that atleast Hijabs matching the uniforms should be allowed. Girl students in multiple Udipi colleges have been stopped from attending exams and classes for wearing hijabs in classrooms.

"Girls are being oppressed. Their entry is being denied in schools 2 months prior to exams, so people of all castes & religion have gathered in DC office, Kalaburagi," she said adding, "We're ready for a change in the colour of the hijab in order to match it with the uniform but we cannot leave it. I wear hijab to the Assembly as well, they can stop me if they can. A memorandum will go to the CM & we'll protest in Udupi later".

"Girls are being oppressed... their entry is being denied in schools 2 months prior to exams, so people of all castes & religion have gathered in DC office, Kalaburagi," she said

On Saturday, the Karnataka govt issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order. The govt had already ordered educational institutions to follow existing uniform-related rules, until the High Court orders different. Notably, the Karnataka High Court on February 8 will hear the petitions filed by five girls studying in Udipi's Pre-University college, questioning the hijab restriction imposed in classrooms.

"Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice. In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," read the order. The matter has been raised in Parliament by MPs like - DMK's Dr S Senthilkumar (Dharmapuri), Congress' Shashi Tharoor (Thiruvananthapuram) and AIMIM's Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad) questioned the govt colleges' move, raising freedom of religion.

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms. Defending his order, Gowda said, "Students are free to wear hijabs inside school premises but not in classrooms. This rule is being followed to ensure uniformity in classrooms". This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students.

Similarly, students were stopped from attending college for wearing head-scarves instead of full-length hijabs. While the college authorities stated that they could not enter premises, students cited the college rulebook which allowed students to wear head-scarves if the colour matches that of uniform. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. 'I love Hijab' Protests have sprung across Karnataka in solidarity with the Muslim students.