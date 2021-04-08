Last Updated:

Karnataka Congress MLA Openly Justifies Terrible Racist Attack On Ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan had earlier made a derogatory remark against former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, which infuriated the JD(S)

After Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan allegedly passed a deplorable and racist remark on former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, JD(S) had demanded legal action against the Congress leader. However, the leader in question has made another shocking remark in his defense and said 'Dark will be called dark only.' His previous atrocious remark had been in reference to skin colour.

In a statement,  he said, "Yesterday JD(S) workers protested in front of my house. They filed a complaint also. If Kumaraswamy was fair, and I had called him black/dark then it's my mistake. He's dark. People call me short, God made us like this. God made him dark, so he's dark. Dark will be called dark only."

On April 5, Members of Bengaluru Yuva JD(S) met city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and submitted a complaint against Khan where they accused him of making racist remarks against Kumaraswamy during a public meeting on March 30.  Seeking appropriate legal action, the regional party, in its complaint submitted along with a CD of the speech, alleged that such comments were aimed at disturbing the peace in society.

Zameer Ahmed Khan's horrific line of attack

On March 30, at a public meeting in the Basavakalyan Assembly segment in the Bidar district, Khan, the MLA from Chamrajpete in the city, had in Urdu called Kumaraswamy 'Kaala Kumaraswamy'. In the same meeting, Khan had also accused Kumaraswamy of being 'BJP's agent' and claimed that he was working as a Dalal (broker) to get a commission from the saffron party. 

Basavakalyan, along with the Maski Assembly segment and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, is going for by-polls on April 17. While the ruling BJP has fielded youth leader Sharanu Salagar as its candidate from Basavakalyan, the Congress has fielded Mallamma, the widow of legislator B Narayan Rao.

