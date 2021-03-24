Karnataka Congress Moves ED On Ramesh Jarkiholi's 'cash For CD' Claim; Suspects Laundering

In the latest development, the Karnataka Congress had lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking a probe against former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in the alleged sex scandal, alleging his involvement in money laundering. In its complaint to ED, Congress has asked the agency to investigate Jarkiholi's claims that Rs 5 crore, Rs 10 crore and Rs 20 crore were demanded from him in exchange for the CD in question.

Jarkilholi - a Congress-turned-BJP cabinet minister - had resigned from his cabinet post after a video of him in a compromising situation was aired by local TV news channels. He had allegedly offered the woman a government job in lieu of sexual favours, which has been refuted by Jarkiholi.

In his press conference on March 9, Jarkiholi had claimed that he had received calls demanding various amounts of money in exchange for the 'sex for favours' CD. Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had demanded a rape case under Section 376 of the IPC to be registered against Ramesh Jarkiholi alongside demanding a court-monitored probe into the 'sex for favours' CD scandal that has rocked the Karnataka government. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police had registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's complaint.

Complainant withdraws case

Social activist Dinesh Kalahalli who filed a sexual harassment case against the ex-Karnataka minister withdrew it, stating that 'victim's image was getting spoilt online'. Denying any 'political pressure', Kalahalli's lawyer, who submitted the activist's letter to Cubbon Paul police station, said that Kalahalli was withdrawing the case to stop any more attacks on the victim and not under 'political pressure'. After Kalahalli withdrew his complaint, Ramesh Jarkiholi's brother -Balchandra Jarkiholi demanded a CBI enquiry into the sex scandal alleging a conspiracy to defame the ex-minister.

Previously, Jarkiholi and 6 other ministers got an injunction against 68 media houses from airing any CD or other material that is likely to defame them. The six ministers - Shivaram Hebbar, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, K Sudhakar, K C Narayana Gowda and Byrathi Basavaraj - who are all Congress/JDS-turned-BJP MLAs - claimed that the broadcast of such news had allegedly caused 'embarrassment to their families' and led voters to believe that 'ministers are involved in scandals'. The court admonished the media saying 'it should get its source verified through legally admissible process', granting the injunction.

Jarkiholi sex scandal

A Bengaluru activist approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi (Water resources minister) asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, has allegedly submitted a CD that has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. He alleged that the girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary, during which she was offered a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours.

Refuting the allegations, Jarkiholi said, "I am myself very shocked by the allegation. Let the truth come out through an inquiry. Even though I am innocent, am taking moral responsibility and resigning from my post in the cabinet ". While Jarkiholi's supporters held a protest march appealing to the Yediyurappa government to not accept it, the CM accepted it. BJP has cried foul alleging conspiracy and Congress has sought CM's resignation.

(Credit: PTI and Enforcement Directorate's Twitter)