Karnataka Congress Neta Calls Loudspeaker Protestors 'terrorists'; Triggers Ram Sene Reply

With the loudspeaker row reaching Karnataka, a controversial statement was made by the Congress party on Tuesday. Speaking to the media, Congress' BK Hariprasad compared those protesting against Azan to terrorists and went on to demand that they be booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"The protestors are fringe elements belonging to the Sangh Parivar, who are being used by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Ministers to cover up the failure of the state government and create a wedge in religious communities," said Hariprasad, adding, "They must be considered as terrorists and booked under UAPA Act."

An issue that was confined to Maharashtra reached Karnataka when Sri Rama Sene warned the state government that Hanuman Chalisa or Suprabhata or Omkara or devotional songs will be played at over 1,000 temples across the state at 5 AM from Monday, May 9, 2022, in retaliation to the continuous playing of Azan in mosques.

'BK Hariprasad doesn't know the definition of a terrorist'

Taking strong objection to Hariprasad's statement, Rashtriya Hindu Sena chief Pramod Muthalik, who is leading the protest against loudspeakers in Karnataka, said the Congress leader does not know the definition of terrorists. "He should visit Afghanistan and Pakistan, and stay there for a few days...It is only then that he will understand the meaning of the word terrorist, " Muthalik said.

Underlining that the protesters were just chanting hanuman Chalisa and bhakti songs, Muthalik further said, "Say the same things to Muslims and about Islam, do you have the guts? Just for Muslim votes and vote bank, you abuse Hindu organisations...If you can't do the same, take your words back."

Bommai govt writes to ACS over crackdown on illegal loudspeakers within 15 days

The Sri Rama Sene chief had asked CM Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to 'show the guts' shown by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, by taking action against unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and setting the volume of others within permissible limits, as directed by Supreme Court.

Thereafter, CM Bommai addressed the media, and said, “Supreme Court has given guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in Karnataka and it is applicable to everyone in the state. I have spoken to all senior officials. We need to implement the guideline in an equitable manner."

A letter has been sent by the Bommai government to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Environment Department, urging him to implement noise pollution regulation control rules as per the orders of the Supreme Court. Karnataka's Chief Secretary has written to the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment, on the directions of the Chief Minister, and has ordered a crackdown on all illegal loudspeakers in the state within 15 days.