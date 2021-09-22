Karnataka Congress Opposes Chanakya University Bill, Calls It A 'scam'

Shortly after the BJP-led Karnataka government on Tuesday, September 21, passed the Chanakya University Bill, 2021, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed his disagreement and said that Congress is opposing the Chanakya University Bill, 2021, and it won't benefit the people at large. Addressing the media, he also stated that the members of the Centre for Education and Social Studies (CESS) are all RSS members, thereby no expectations are to be kept from the institution.

Calling it a scam, Congress expressed serious objection to the bill and said that there were no such provisions that would provide the land acquired by the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) for the setting up of a university. He further added that the land which was purchased at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore per acre and the total cost of acquisition stood at Rs 170 crore is now being given at only Rs 50 crore.

The former Chief Minister also asserted that the government giving it to a private university for such a minor amount is a scam and not justified as the state government has given it as a gift to the RSS.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai raised questions on the objections made by the opposition and said that the institution was built for a non-profit model and has a comprehensive multi-subject curriculum. Further, Siddaramaiah added that similar kinds of concessions were earlier given to other industries for creating job opportunities and the government will continue to do such things in the coming future.

Chanakya University Bill, 2021

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka Government on Tuesday passed the Chanakya University Bill, 2021 which allocated the land acquired for industries for setting up a private university at just one-third of its total cost. Shortly after that, chaos was witnessed in the house as several opposition parties started protesting against the passing of the bill.

The bill was earlier in the state assembly during the monsoon session by Karnataka Minister for Higher Education, Dr Ashwath Narayan. He tabled the bill which sought permission for setting up the Chanakya University in the Aerospace Park near Devanahalli located in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

