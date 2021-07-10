Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar Slaps Party Worker Over A Selfie | WATCH

In a shocking display of arrogance, KPCC President DK Shivakumar was caught slapping a party worker on camera during his visit to Karnataka's Mandya district on Saturday. The incident occurred when the state Congress President was on his way to inquire about the health of senior Congress leader Madhe Gowda.

During his visit, a man attempted to click a selfie with him and the Congress party workers. When one of the Congress workers came close to Shivakumar to be a part of the selfie, the KPCC President stopped in his tracks and slapped the party worker.

Fissures in Karnataka Congress?

The incident comes amid the growing fissures in the Karnataka Congress unit and the polarisation of the party into DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah camps. The cracks within the party came out in the open when party leader Zameer Ahmad referred to Siddaramaiah as the 'future Chief Minister of Karnataka' ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls.

On June 22, DK Shivakumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi but did not mention the ongoing rift as one of the issues discussed in the meeting. “As a party president I have to brief my party leadership, about the problem of labourers, farmers among others. We discussed what needs to be done,” he told the media of his meeting with Gandhi.

According to party sources, ever since DK Shivakumar took oath as the Karnataka Congress president, there has been friction within the party over who will be the party's chief ministerial candidate for the 2023 polls. Meanwhile, Shivakumar has denied eyeing the CM post and has said that the verdict on the next CM face will be a collective decision of the leadership and no specific person has been decided as of yet.