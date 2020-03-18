Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar Joins Digvijaya Singh Amid Bengaluru Drama

The Madhya Pradesh political crisis seems to be thickening with each passing day. A lot of drama was witnessed after the senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attempted to meet the rebel party leaders in the capital city of Karnataka where they have been recently shifted from the Prestige Golf shire to another luxurious hotel- Ramada.

The newly appointed Karnataka state Congress President, DK Shivakumar also followed the same footsteps as his party colleague. Like Digvijaya Singh, DK Shivakumar has also been taken to the preventive custody. He later took to Twitter and expressed his anguish over the whole development.

Police have detained me, @digvijaya_28 & other INC leaders & are not allowing us to meet @INCMP MLAs who are being held forcefully at a resort by BJP.



BJP is hell bent on destabilizing democratically elected govts. It has strengthened our resolve to fight to save democracy. pic.twitter.com/Bbiy0ZvGkV — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 18, 2020

Preparations are being made to take the leaders including the two stalwarts of Congress to the Karnataka Commissioner's office where the further course of action will be undertaken.

All of this surfaced minutes ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the Madhya Pradesh political crisis. In the apex court when the matter comes up for hearing senior advocate Kapil Sibal will appear for the Madhya Pradesh government and Abhishek Manu Singhvi for the Speaker.

Several protests and demonstrations have taken place in the past by the Indian Youth Congress leaders as well, to reach out to the rebel MLAs ever since the Congress MLAs have been shifted in the southern state. They all were seen levelling similar accusations against the BJP. Heavy security has been deployed in and around the city's northern suburb since Sunday after the shifting of MLAs took place from Golfshire.

On the other hand, six ministers sacked from the Kamal Nath cabinet have criticised the MP government, alleging that the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh limited himself to Chhindwara and did nothing about their constituencies. The MLAs also sought CRPF protection ahead of returning to Madhya Pradesh saying that Jyotiraditya Scindia can be attacked, they have every reason to be fearful.