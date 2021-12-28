Karnataka Congress Promises To Repeal 'Anti-Conversion Bill' If Voted To Power In 2023

Ahead of the 2023 state elections in Karnataka, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah assured on Monday that the Congress government will repeal the recently passed contentious ‘Anti-conversion Bill' in the state after moving to power in 2023.

Siddaramaiah has been vociferously opposing the 'Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021' bill, as it was passed by the state legislative assembly amid heavy protests by the opposition last week.

K'taka Congress promises to repeal 'Anti-Conversion Bill' if raised to power in 2023

''We will repeal it hundred per cent, we will do it within a week after coming to power. We will repeal and throw it in the first session,'' Siddaramaiah told PTI.

The Congress leader also termed the law as ‘draconian’ and ‘anti-constitutional,’ while maintaining that the Congress party opposes the religious conversions through inducement or force. On being asked about the speculations of the Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government passing the anti-conversion bill as law by an ordinance, as it is yet to be passed by the legislative council, Siddaramaiah stated that the ordinance is used to pass bills during an emergency period.

''What is the emergency now? It is being brought in with a mal-intention, targeted at a particular religion. Our party is also opposed to religious conversion by force or through inducements. There are already provisions in the constitution and IPC to take action against such conversion,'' he added.

Former CM further questioned the provisions under the law prohibiting conversion by marriage and said, ''If a boy and girl from different religions fall in love and get married, is it conversion, is it against the constitution? It’s my right to love and marry anyone, prohibiting it is unconstitutional.”

CM Bommai slams Congress for showing 'hypocrisy'

Earlier, CM Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at the former Congress CM Siddaramaiah for showing ‘hypocrisy’ and highlighted that former CM had himself pitched this reform during his term. He further added that ''the draft bill prepared by the Law Commission, has been scrutinised by the scrutiny committee, and there is Siddaramaiah’s signature as CM on the draft bill, to bring it before the cabinet, but it did not come before the cabinet. We have proceeded what they (Congress govt) had initiated and left.”

The Bill was passed by the Karnataka Assembly last week during the state legislature's recently concluded winter session in Belagavi, despite opposition parties' objections. The Bill is yet to become law as it is still awaiting passage in the Legislative Council.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)