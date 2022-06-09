Karnataka Congress Protests Against Bommai Govt Over Textbook Row; Demands Old Books Back

A day ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress leaders on Thursday staged a massive protest against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government in Karnataka outside the Vidhan Soudha (state legislative) in Bangaluru over the textbook revision row. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah were seen leading the protest, demanding the removal of the new textbooks and bringing back the old textbooks for the school.

The Congress workers gathered at the Mahatma Gandhi statue of the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru and protested against the textbook revision by the BJP government in the state. Carrying the protest cards, the Congress leaders were seen calling the newly revised textbooks "RSS books". Speaking to the reporters, former CM Siddarmaiah said that if the government will not listen to their demands, his party will go to the street. "Government has not withdrawn the textbook. I hope they consider or we will go to the street," Siddarmaiah said.

It is pertinent to mention that the state wing of the grand old party has been protesting against the textbooks review committee for the last one month, demanding no change in the textbooks. Notably, DK Shivakumar on June 07, had announced that they would stage a protest against the Basavaraj Bommai government over the textbook revision row at the Vidhan Soudha on June 09.

'BJP govt committing cultural atrocities': DK Shivakumar

Raising his objection to the textbook revision, DK Shivakumar on Tuesday had said that BJP is carrying out the cultural atrocity while also suggesting to ‘throw the revised textbooks into the trash'. “Writers, thinkers and various organizations that have raised their voice against the government’s move supporting the revision of textbooks. On June 9, at 10 am, a protest will be staged in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhan Soudha," he had said.

“However, the BJP government has resorted to the cultural atrocity by twisting many great ideas, including Kuvempu in the children’s revised textbook,” DK Shivakumar further alleged. Hitting out at the government, the Congress leader DK Shivakumar further said, “This is the first time in the history of Karnataka that the pointiffs of mutts, writers and organizations with the exception of political leaders have strongly denounced the government’s approach to textbook reform.

Karnataka government on textbook review controversy

Earlier, CM Bommai had assured that necessary actions would be taken following the Education Minister's report and informed that he met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt.

On the other hand, coming out in defence of the included speech by Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh claimed that the textbook has nothing about Hedgewar or RSS, but only a part of his speech for inspiring people, especially the youth.