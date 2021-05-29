Karnataka: Congress Pulls Up BJP Over 'vaccine Scam'; Alleges 'earning Rs 700 Per Dose'

As the country continues to struggle to procure vaccines and innoculate citizens amid COVID-19, an alleged vaccination scam has come to the forefront in Karnataka and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar on Saturday accused Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya and Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya of 'making profits' by being involved in the scam. He said that the BJP leaders were 'earning' Rs 700 ‘commission’ by selling vaccines for Rs 900 a dose through private hospitals, and that is why were not allowing Congres to procure vaccines with MLA/MLC development funds.

Taking to Twitter, the KPCC chief termed the allegations against MLA Ravi Subramanya as serious and accused Tejasvi Surya of promoting paid vaccination in private hospitals. The Congress leader sought a suo-motu FIR to be filed and called for an HC-monitored probe alongside seeking the BJP leader's disqualification from the Speaker.

In a series of tweets that followed, citing observation of the Karnataka High Court that underlined that there were more chances of getting vaccines from private hospitals than in govt facilities, the Congress leader stated, "It is now evident that there is a scam in vaccine allocation and BJP leaders are involved in diverting govt stock to private hospitals." He further said that the BJP leaders exposed earning Rs 700 ‘commission’ selling vaccines for Rs 900 a dose through private hospitals, and noted, "This is why they won’t let the Congress procure vaccines with MLA/MLC development funds."

Activist accuses BJP neta of taking commission for supplying COVID vaccines

This comes after a leaked audiotape of MLA Ravi Subramanya's alleged conversation with the authorities of Anugraha Vittal Hospital was shared with Republic TV. In the audiotape, activist Venkatesh is allegedly told that the vaccines were being provided to them via MLA Ravi Subramanya's office. Further, the AV hospital authorities reportedly tell him that the money collected was sent to the MLA's office and that staff from Vasavi hospital administered the vaccine at their hospital as it was their initiative. Further, the person speaking to the activist allegedly told the activist that Rs 700 was per dose was sent to MLA Ravi Subramanya while the hospital retained Rs 200 as the service charge per dose. The activist called for a police probe into the matter and claimed that the truth could be uncovered by investigating the outgoing calls from his phone (with the hospital authorities).

BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya denies allegations, threatens to file defamation

Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Basavanagudi MLA Ravi Subramanya categorically denied the allegations leveled against him and labeled them as 'fabricated charges'. The BJP MLA claimed that he had visited AV hospital following which the authorities allegedly clarified with media persons that the former had no connection with the hospital. MLA Ravi Subramanya stated that he was going to file a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner in addition to filing a defamation suit. He further claimed that he had learned from 'somebody' that the hospital was procuring COVID vaccines at Rs 700 per dose from another hospital, added a service charge of Rs 200, and sold the vaccine at Rs 900 per dose.

Citing the above argument, Ravi Subramanya asked how the Rs 700 per dose would be sent to him as commission. Further, the BJP MLA denied his office's involvement in registration for vaccination and noted that he had no connection with Vasavi hospital's service. The BJP leader claimed that it was being done intentionally & that they were being 'dragged into the picture' and said that the people of his constituency were aware of his efforts and that they would give the response at the right time.

Certain miscreants have used my name in an allegation about COVID Vaccine charges through an audio recording. Visited the 'AV Multispeciality hospital' at Hosakerahalli, where this incident was highlighted in the audio to meet those who have intentionally acclaimed these charges. pic.twitter.com/dWwqhtwKzj — Ravi Subramanya L. A | ರವಿ ಸುಬ್ರಮಣ್ಯ ಎಲ್. ಎ (@Ravi_LA) May 29, 2021

Hospital issues statement

Issuing a statement over the allegations, AV Multispeciality Hospitals claimed that there had been a calculated attempt to defame the hospital and MLA Ravi Subramanya. Terming the audio clip as 'maliciously concocted', the hospital claimed the vaccination drive at its premises was an independent one and that the MAL had no connection with it. The hospital said that it would file a criminal case against the person behind the mischievous and criminal act.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya terms allegations as fake

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya's office has denied such allegations leveled against the BJP's leader's relative and has maintained that they have not contacted any hospital. MP Tejasvi Surya had been accused by the Karnataka Congress of administering the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals with an inflated service charge. The attack on Tejasvi Surya comes after the MP organized a vaccination drive at private hospitals in his constituency.

