Karnataka: Congress Remains Defiant, Calls BBMP Ban On Padyatra 'politically Motivated'

A fourth FIR was registered against 60 Karnataka Congress leaders for flouting COVID-19 norms by participating in padayatra on Wednesday. Following this, Republic confronted Karnataka Congress leader Saleem Ahmed regarding the hosting of the Padyatra amid the massive rise in COVID-19 cases. Saleem Ahmed, who took on the post of working Congress President along with R Dhruvanarayana and Eshwar Khandre have been flouting all COVID norms placed by the state by holding the rally despite the health experts hinting at a possible third wave of the pandemic in the state.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday also cancelled permission given to the Congress party for a programme that was to be held in Bengaluru. The BBMP has now stepped in by cancelling permission of the event and forcing Congress to end the Mekedatu Padayatra early. The Padayatra is to end on January 19. However, the Congress leaders still remain adamant regarding the hosting of the Padayatra and said that the event will go on despite the government’s curbs.

COVID tally inflated by the state, says Cong leader

Responding to the Republic’s questions on the dangerous hosting of the event, working Karnataka Congress President Saleem Ahmed said that the people had come voluntarily to the rally. “Thousands of people have come voluntarily to take part because it is a fight for water,” the Congress leader said. Furthermore, Ahmed reiterated the Congress party’s claims that the state government was using COVID as a tool to shut the Padayatra.

“There was no patient in the ICUs when we started the Padayatra. Suddenly now, the government is showing thousands of COVID cases in the state. It is an inflated report,” the Congress leader said. However, when questioned about whether someone being admitted to the ICU was the benchmark for the party to evaluate the situation, Ahmed said that the Congress leaders who visited hospitals couldn’t feel the grave effect of the wave as said by the state.

“I am not saying people being admitted to ICU is the benchmark to mark the situation but the high cases are inflated. The government has failed the people of the state. We have been telling the state government from the first wave that thousands have been dying but the BJP government failed in controlling the deaths,” the Congress leader said. He further slammed the state government for not being able to control the pandemic situation in two years. However, he denied that the ongoing Padayatra could turn out to be a super spreader event amid the rise of infections in the state.

4th FIR registered against 60 Congress workers

Meanwhile, the fourth FIR was registered against 60 Karnataka Congress leaders for flouting COVID-19 norms by participating in padayatra on Wednesday. This time the FIR has been filed at Ramnagar rural police station. A third report was filed against 64 Congress leaders including state party president DK Shivakumar at the Kanakapura Town Police station and prior to this, two FIRs were already registered against the Congress leaders and workers at the Sathanoor police station on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

The FIR action was taken as the state has been witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. The state government had also urged the opposition party to call off the padayatra but the Congress remained in a "defiant and denial" state as described by BJP leader Malavika Avinash. Tensions escalated after DK Shivakumar repeatedly flouted the virus norms despite reporting symptoms and refusing to get tested.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD