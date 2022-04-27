Karnataka Congress' Shivakumar Accuses Home Min Jnanendra Of Sheltering PSI Scam Accused

In a sharp attack on the BJP government, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that the prime accused in PSI Recruitment Scam in Karnataka, Divya Hagaragi, who is absconding after being named in the case, is being sheltered and protected by the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and other BJP leaders.

He further urged the CID teams and investigating agencies to summon Home Minister to dig out his alleged connections with Hagaragi.

Congress alleges Karnataka Home Minister's connection with accused in PSI scam

While speaking to ANI, DK Shivakumar stated, “She (Divya Hagaragi) is in the custody of the state Home Minister & BJP leaders. There is no doubt about it. They should give notice to the state Home Minister as to what’s his link with her.”

This comes after CID obtained a non-bailable warrant against the former president of the BJP women’s unit in the Kalaburagi region, Divya Hagaragi, who has been accused of facilitating cheating during a recruitment exam for the post of Police Sub Inspectors (PSI) held last year.



BJP leader accused in PSI recruitment scam absconding

During the investigation, it was found that the school run by Hagaragi was one of the main exam centres where cheating was facilitated on October 03, 2021, and allegedly the candidates were helped by the invigilators to score well. She has been absconding since the CID launched an investigation on April 9 based on prima facie evidence of a student, Veeresh N, scoring 121 out of 150 in the recruitment exam despite only answering 21 out of 100 questions.

So far, seven candidates have been arrested in connection with the recruitment exam scam at Jnana Jyothi English School in Kalaburagi city, where Hagaragi is the owner and principal. Rajesh Hagaragi, the former BJP leader's spouse, was also arrested, along with three teachers from the institution, for allegedly assisting the applicants.

Moreover, the CID team probing the PSI Recruitment Scam in Karnataka had previously challenged the anticipatory bail application submitted by five accused, including BJP leader Divya Hagaragi, the main accused. The five accused are currently on the run and have filed an application at Kalaburagi District Court from an unidentified location. The CID told the First Additional District Court that the accused committed a severe crime and that if they were released on bail, they would certainly tamper with evidence.