Karnataka: Congress Slams BJP For Beating Students Protesting NEP; Seek Policy Suspension

Lashing out at the BJP govt in Karnataka for lathi-charging students protesting against the National Education Policy (NEP), Congress state chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday, expressed his solidarity with the students. Slamming the government for not postponing NEP for a year, he condemned the thrashing of students by Bengaluru police. Bengaluru police had to resort to mild lathi-charge on students protesting NEP as they tried to march towards Vidhana Soudha.

DKS throws his support behind students

Bengaluru police on Tuesday, said they had to resort to mild lathi-charge on the protesting students as they tried to march towards Vidhana Soudha, where the legislature session is on, and caused inconvenience to public. A group of protesters, mostly students who had gathered under the banner of Campus Front of India to protest against the NEP, tried to march towards the Vidhana Soudha and sat down on the road when the police tried to stop them, causing a traffic jam, police sources said. Around 300 students had gathered at Mysore Bank Circle, Bengaluru, demanding a repeal of NEP.

Despite attempts by the police to convince them stating that they cannot march to the Vidhana Soudha and that prohibitory orders were in place due to the Assembly session, the protesters refused to withdraw and officials had to forcefully disperse them and drive them away in vans and buses. Moreover, some protestors who were standing on one side of the road started marching into the middle of the road and squatting there, causing disruption in traffic. The police also claimed that none of the protestors had an ID card.

Centre revamps Education policy after 28 years

In July 2020, as the Indian economy began to recover, the Modi cabinet approved the National Education policy 2020 - after previous policies in 1968, and 1986, which was later amended in 1992. After six years of deliberation, NEP 2020, the Union Human Resource Development Ministry was renamed to the Ministry of Education. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are the two states which have implemented NEP.

As part of the policy, Right to education (RTE) act has been extended in a new 5+3+3+4 formula instead of the current 10+2 model. Proposing coding lessons, vocational training for students from Class 6 onwards, Gender Inclusion Fund for girl child development, the policy also recommends medium of instruction to be the regional language at least till Class 5 and preferably till Class 8. In the Higher education sector, the government recommended multiple entry/exit points to be allowed in the UG, PG and M Phil to be discontinued.