Karnataka Congress Spokesperson Arrested While Leading Protest March Against Tejasvi Surya

This protest, headed by the Congress spokesperson Dr. Shankar Guha Dwarkanath Bellur, was stopped midway and he was arrested by the police. 

Tejasvi Surya

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Dr. Shankar Guha Dwarkanath Bellur was arrested on Saturday after he led a protest against BJP MP and BJYM President Tejasvi Surya. While condemning the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha office bearer Praveen Nettaru, Tejasvi Surya had remarked that had there been a Congress government in the state instead, 'stone pelting would have been possible'

Raising objections to the remarks, Congress activists marched to the home office of Tejasvi Surya to gift him stones and flowers garlands as a peaceful protest. This protest, headed by the Congress spokesperson Dr. Shankar Guha Dwarkanath Bellur, was stopped midway and he was arrested by the police. 

The Karnataka government on Friday announced that it will hand over the investigation of BJP Yuva Morch member Praveen Nettaru's murder to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The 32-year-old was killed on July 26 by unknown men when he was returning to his home from his shop in Dakshina Kannada's Bellare.

