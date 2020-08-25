Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar Tests Postive For COVID-19; Hospitalised

Karnataka Congress state president DK Shivakumar revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The Congress stalwart was admitted to a private hospital after his test returned positive, according to ANI. Earlier on August 2, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for Coronavirus.

"Yes he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is admitted to a private hospital in the city's Rajajinagar," Congress sources told PTI. They said the 58-year-old leader got admitted to the hospital last night.

"....he had symptoms since Monday morning like cough and fever, and had back pain for two days. On getting tested the reports came out positive," sources added.

Karnataka's COVID battle

Karnataka which was initially hailed as a model to battle COVID successfully, saw an alarming spike in capital Bengaluru, clocking over 2000 cases per day, forcing it to impose a weeklong lockdown from July 14-July 22. Bengaluru is inching closer towards Mumbai's active case tally. Karnataka has 83,567 active cases and 1,89,564 recoveries with 4,863 fatalities.

Karnataka's recent rise in COVID-19 cases were mainly attributed to - a dip in the rate of testing increase, alleged complacency in lockdown, politics between Karnataka government and BBMP, relaxation in contact tracing and Influenza cases' rise. As India opened up, experts in Bengaluru expected a surge in Influenza cases, triggered due to the onset of monsoon. Experts are expanding their random testing, as health experts believed that they are in the community transmission stage in June.

Image credits: DK Shivakumar's Twitter