Karnataka Congress Steps Up Ante Against Bommai Govt, Launches Another PayCM Campaign

After the PayCM posters, now Karnataka Congress has launched fresh salvos against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government over alleged corruption charges ahead of the state assembly elections in 2023. In its recent attack, the Congress party launched another PayCM campaign and took a dig at the ruling BJP by sharing several screenshots alleging corruption charges against the Bommai government.

In the screenshots shared by Karnataka Congress, the party has alleged that the saffron party takes bribes for several posts such as Assistant professor, Junior Engineer and others. "50 lakh fix for the post of assistant professor! Do #PayCM from this side, and get a post from that side. This is the pattern of corruption of this government," Karnataka Congress tweeted.

In addition to this, the Grand Old Party has gone one step ahead in its PayCM campaign and shared morphed images of Karnataka BJP leaders holding a mobile phone with a PayCM photo in it.

'Why central agencies are not investigating BJP?': Congress

Speaking to Republic, Congress spokesperson Sankara Guha said that the central agencies are against the opposition in the country. “But why nobody is questioning the local leadership in BJP," Guha said. He also questioned why there is no investigation against the Basavaraj Bommai government over the alleged charges of corruption from the contractor association.

“There is no central agency investigation on any of the BJP leaders on all their alleged misdeeds, corruption allegations. All the agencies are only coming behind the opposition," Sankara Guha told Republic.

Notably, this new PayCM campaign attacking the BJP comes after the arrest of 5 Congress workers in connection with the PayCM poster row.

'Will paste PayCM posters on all govt buildings': DK Shivakumar

After the arrest of 5 Congress workers who are allegedly attached to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) social media wing, the KPCC chief DK Shivakumar said that they will paste PayCM posters on all the government buildings to protest against the Karnataka government. Taking to his Twitter, the KPCC chief called the arrests of Congress workers "condemnable" and said that everyone has the right to express their opinion in a democracy.

It is pertinent to mention that upon scanning the 'PayCM' QR code, one was directed to www.40percentsarkara.com- a website launched by the Congress party on September 13 as a part of its '40% government, BJP means corruption' campaign.