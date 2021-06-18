Karnataka: Congress Takes Credit For Union Govt's Free COVID-19 Vaccine For All Initiative

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar, on June 17, stated that it was because of the Congress Party's efforts that the Central government rolled out free COVID-19 vaccination for all age groups. Speaking at a food distribution programme in Bengaluru, he lauded his party's work for welfare of the poor and declared that the Centre announced free of cost COVID-19 vaccine only after Congress's efforts.

He also claimed that Congress party workers had spent crores of their hard-earned money for free food kits for the downtrodden lot.

Shivakumar said, "The Congress party has been supporting the poor and needy during these tough times. I am continuously participating in programs where our party workers have spent crores of their own hard-earned money to distribute worthy food kits to the needy."

He took to Twitter to establish the same,

Ever since the pandemic has started, Congress reached out to every part & community of the state with Covid kits under the #CongressCares program. Distributed ration kits to the people of Gayatri Nagar Ward,Gandhi Gram, Malleshwaram along with our CLP Leader Sri @Siddaramaiah. pic.twitter.com/cIOw0BW6sd — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 17, 2021

No relief tendered to poor

According to Shivakumar, it was only after Congress urged the Centre, did they announce free vaccines to all age groups.

Congress's efforts made the government announce free vaccines to all age groups. Had that not been the case, the government would have joined hands and made all arrangements internally with private hospitals and squeezed out Rs 1000 for one jab even from the poor," he said.

Further, Congressman slammed the Centre for its "irresponsible" side of sending endless quotas of COVID-19 vaccines to foreign countries instead of giving them to their own citizens. He said that the government should save lives during the pandemic and compensate the families who have lost a member. He also demanded a death audit while giving the compensation.

He said, "No one including farmers, drivers and vendors have received any relief amount. Same for the tailors and related workers, pottery workers, Savitha Samaja workers, who haven't received any relief. However, the taxes are being levied in double. Support must be given to those who are striving to protect the culture of the land. If the Government cannot do what is required, they must let us do the job. We will make sure no money is wasted and the cheque reaches every poor person."

While addressing the program, he also expressed his concern regarding the steep hike in fuel prices given the scenario that the salaries of the common man have not increased.

Speaking about the row surrounding Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, he said, "Let the BJP take whatever decision they want regarding the Chief Minister's position. Let them retain Yediyurappa or bring in Vishwanath or Eshwarappa. We are not concerned. We are clear the administration has collapsed."