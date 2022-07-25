As the Enforcement Directorate summoned Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for the second time on July 26, reacting over the same, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar slammed the central agency over the fresh summons issued to the party chief dubbing them entirely "unnecessary" and "harassing".

This came after Gandhi was asked to join the probe in the ongoing probe of the National Herald case, She was earlier interrogated on Thursday for the first time and now has been called in for the second time.

Talking to ANI, Shivakumar stated that calling Sonia Gandhi after interrogating Rahul Gandhi for around 50 hours was totally "unnecessary" and is being done to "harass" her. "We would be observing a peaceful protest on July 26 during which I request every want to join the movement", he further added.

After fifty hours of interrogation of Rahul Gandhi, the ED has now summoned Sonia Gandhi. This was unnecessary. This is harassment. We would be observing a peaceful protest on the 26th. I appeal to everyone to join this movement: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar pic.twitter.com/eJ8ndZqYYN — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2022

Later while speaking to the media, the Karnataka Congress chief reiterated that the party will organise a 'silent Satyagraha' during the time Gandhi is interrogated. Alleging that the "politics of vendetta" is continuing against the party, he noted that his mother was also harassed in the same way in an alleged money laundering case.

Adding that the Congress chief boldly faced the ED officials and gave her statement, Shivakumar said that the "harassment has not yet ended".

Congress stages protests against ED's fresh summons

While several Congress leaders have also criticised the fresh summons issued to the Congress chief after she was questioned on Thursday, many also staged massive protests across the country.

Many were also detained by the police but were released.

Earlier on Thursday, Sonia Gandhi was questioned for around three hours in the ED office in connection to the National Herald case. She was accompanied by her daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. During this while, she was asked routine questions about the case including the alleged transfer of money worth Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India and how the latter acquired the power from AJL, and also about loans given to AJL to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc.

Prior to this, her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also questioned in the same case.

Image: PTI