Karnataka Congress To Organise 'Padayatra' Demanding Construction Of Mekedatu Dam

Demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project, Karnataka Congress is all set to go on a Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in December. Announcing the same, former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday confirmed about the same and said that his party which is seeking approval of the project will go on a padayatra. He was addressing a press conference at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office in Bengaluru during which he said the government has designed the report of the project, however, the implementation of the project was delayed because of the Bhartiya Janata Party as they did not give approval to the construction of the project.

Meanwhile, the project is to be constructed on the borders of Karnataka. Further, speaking on the Padayatra by the Congress, he said, "The government should take up this construction immediately. We are organising for the Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru."

The Congress leader also took to Twitter announcing about the same. He wrote, "We, from INCKarnataka, will go on a Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in the first week of December to demand the implementation of Mekedatu project."

Siddaramaiah slams Tamil Nadu government for "playing politics"

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also lashed out at the Tamil Nadu government for opposing this project. Calling it "political reasons", he accused the state government of willingly opposing the project. "Why should there be any problem if we utilise the excess water that flows into the sea?"

Apart from that, the KPCC president DK Shivakumar who was also present at the press conference spoke about the advantages that can be obtained from the construction of the dam. "It will help Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka. There is a necessity for the Mekedatu project. We are organising this yatra to put pressure on the central government."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai went on a protest fast against the decision of the Karnataka government to build the Mekedatu Dam which has always remained at the centre of controversy between both states. Speaking on the same, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in July said that the construction will be possible only after receiving clearance from the central government, and the state government has no reason to stop it.

Notably, the Mekedatu balance is a balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin in Karnataka. It will be built near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. Furthermore, the project will aim to ensure drinking water to Bengaluru and other neighbouring areas, and further, it will also generate 400 MW power and the total estimated cost of the project is at Rs 9,000 crore.

(With agency inputs)