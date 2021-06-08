'Karnataka Congress United': KPCC Chief Shivakumar Ensures Victory In 2023 Assembly Polls

Putting a full stop to the speculations regarding internal rifts, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted that everyone in the party is working in tandem and giving their best to ensure victory in the 2023 Assembly elections.

"Joining together is beginning, thinking together is progress and working together is the key to success. One person fighting alone cannot succeed, but when party leaders and workers put their best foot forward and work in coordination, they can all succeed as a team, and so will we", said Shivakumar.

While addressing the party workers at the felicitation ceremony of newly sworn-in Maski MLA Basanagouda Turavihala at the KPCC office in Bengaluru, he asked party workers to work hard as it will pay off.

"Even if one loses an election, do not take to your heart. Keep serving the people, hard work will pay off", he said.

He warned KPCC members of strict disciplinary action against those who break discipline, he said, "I will support every Congress worker and one needs to feel alone in this difficult time, but discipline is also very important in our party. If anyone breaks discipline, strict action will be taken".

Shivakumar on COVID vaccination camps

Shivakumar urged for the formation of teams of Congress workers in all 31 districts and 224 assembly constituencies to organise COVID vaccination camps and help COVID affected families across sections of the society.

"Our victory in Maski has sent across the message up till Delhi. We lost Belgaum by a wafer-thin margin. We are analysing our performance for Basavakalyana. Let there be no delusion about it that people are fed up with this incompetent government and they have given an ultimatum to BJP".

Shivakumar meets Siddaramaiah

KPCC President visited the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who got discharged from the hospital on Tuesday morning. Taking to Twitter Shivakumar said, "Met my esteemed colleague and friend Sri Siddaramaiah. I’m happy to see he’s back from the hospital, fighting fit, ready to serve the people of Karnataka. We had a fruitful discussion on ways to speed up vaccination in Karnataka and address the growing economic distress".

(With ANI Inputs)

