Karnataka Congress Urges CM Bommai To Recommend Late Puneeth Rajkumar For Padma Shri Award

Days after actor Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely death, the Karnataka unit of Congress demanded a Padma Shri award for the late actor who passed away on October 29 due to cardiac arrest. As per reports, the party demands that the Centre confers the fourth-highest civilian award upon Rajkumar for his contribution to the film industry.

Karnataka Congress demands Padma Shri for late Puneeth Rajkumar

On November 4, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar urged CM Basavaraja Bommai to recommend the late actor for Padma Shri and consider him for Karnataka Ratna too.

"I request the CM to consider late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for Padma Shri, Karnataka Ratna and name an important name after him for people to remember him every day," DK Shivakumar had stated.

Reports suggest that while the state Congress unit has placed the demand to award Puneeth the award posthumously, his fans have demanded the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award for the deceased actor. Minister of Kannada and Culture Sunil Kumar had said, "Many are saying Puneet Rajkumar should get the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award but as per law and court directions, we can't give away the Rajyotsava Award posthumously. We shall soon take a decision on how to respect Puneeth's work."

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest in Bengaluru on November 1

The Kannada celebrated actor was laid to rest with state honours at the Sree Kanteerava Studios at 5:30 am. His mortal remains are laid adjacent to his parents. The actor was survived by his wife Ashwini Revanath and two daughters. After bidding him a tearful goodbye by his family members and his die-hard fans, he was laid to rest with full state honours. His mortal remains were kept at the stadium for public homage for the last two days during which more than 10 lakh people arrived to pay their last respects.

Kannada actor Appu suffers cardiac arrest

On October 29, the 46-year-old actor, Puneeth Rajkumar or popularly known as 'Appu' was working out at a gym when he felt a sudden uneasiness after which he was taken to a local doctor by his wife. There he was diagnosed with a heart attack and was immediately referred to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. However, he was already unresponsive on arrival and later was declared dead by the hospital authorities.

The news of his demise came as a shock for his fans, celebrities, and politicians from across the country. People took to Twitter for expressing their condolences and grief on the unfortunate incident.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)