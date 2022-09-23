Karnataka Congress Used Man's Face In Poster War With BJP Without Asking & He's Very Angry

As the poster war continues in Karnataka, the state Congress unit has been accused by a Bengaluru-based actor, Akhil Iyer, of using his picture without his consent for their campaign against the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. Expressing his resentment over the use of his picture, the actor said that he will be taking legal action against Congress as his picture was used by the party without his permission. He also requested the state Congress and party leader Rahul Gandhi to look into the matter.

Taking to Twitter, the actor tweeted, "I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for "40% Sarkara" - a Congress launched a campaign that I have nothing to do with. I will be taking legal action against this." He further urged Rahul Gandhi, former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and the party to look into the matter.

I am appalled to see that my face is being used illegally and without my consent for "40% Sarkara" - an @INCIndia campaign that i have nothing to do with.



I will be taking legal action against this.@RahulGandhi @siddaramaiah @INCKarnataka request you to please look into this pic.twitter.com/y7LZ9wRXW9 — Akhil Iyer (@akhiliy) September 23, 2022

The poster has come amid Congress' "40% sarkara" campaign launched over corruption allegations against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government. The ruling BJP is accused of taking 40 per cent commission on most public works.

The BJP-Congress Karnataka poster faceoff

The BJP has condemned the state unit of Congress in Karnataka over their alleged desperation. BJP leader and Indian actress Malvika Avinash also accused the party of trying its best to save itself ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for next year.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP leader Malvika Avinash said, "It is so unfortunate that in view of the coming elections, the Congress party is so bankrupt of the issues that they are stooping to a level where they are making such posters. This is very distasteful and I totally condemn the behaviour of the Congress party over their desperation."

"They are routed all over the country. Karnataka is the only state where they have some space in the country and that is likely to reduce in the forthcoming elections. It is, therefore, that they are trying their last desperate attempt to save themselves," the BJP leader added.

Congress remains mum on actor whose photo was used

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress leader Shankar Guha told Republic TV that he is not sure of the consent issue in the poster war. "As far as the poster issue is concerned, why is BJP so worried? It is our freedom. In a democracy, we are allowed to show our dissent and express our opinion," he added.

Hitting out at Malvika Avinash's statement that Congress will lose in the coming election, Guha said, "She must be daydreaming." "The BJP has pushed back the state. The current Chief Minister is like a pawn. I feel so sad for him," the Congress leader said being mum on the matter of the youth's photo being used on Congress' posters without his permission.

"Through this "40% Sarakara" campaign we are trying to show the people of the state how corrupt the BJP is and what good we will bring if we come to the power in the state," Guna said, even as the row also continues over the 'PayCM' posters by the Congress over the same topic.