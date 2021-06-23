Karnataka Congress Warns Leaders Against Making Statements Favouring 'person Over Party'

On Tuesday, June 22, Karnataka Congress Disciplinary Committee set out a warning to party leaders Zameer Ahmad and Raghavendra Hitnal for making a statement that favoured "a person instead of the party." Ahmed and Hitnal had stated that they wanted Siddaramaiah to be the Chief Minister once again, and so days after this opinion was made, the leaders were served the warning.

Senior leader Rahman Khan said, "Being the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, I have issued a warning to Zameer Ahmad and Raghavendra Hitnal. Making statements in favour of one leader does not serve the purpose of the party when we are in the opposition. The president of the party is the head of the party in Karnataka. Congress does not have the culture of making statements in favour of any leader against the party decision".

He informed, "That is the reason we have already issued a warning related to the statements made by them. Being in the Opposition, we have several issues to fight against the state government and DK Shivakumar is leading the party in the right way in this regard".

He further added that the Congress president laid out guidelines and decisions are followed by the party members, implying it as a culture of the party. "DK Shivakumar is the president of the party in Karnataka, we party members have to follow his words as he is the supreme state unit."

The leader also said that it is important to follow the guidelines and directions given by Shivakumar in the interest of the party and in the interest of the people, responding to the point that the party comes first and individuals come later in the Congress,

Emphasising the fact that the party must stay united as the state assembly polls are two years later, he added that the Karnataka state in charge of Randeep Surjewala has already pointed this out and issued a warning against them. Khan said, "We have clearly told them not to make such statements". Speaking to the media earlier, Ahmad and Hitnal have openly confessed that they wanted Siddaramaiah to be the CM once again.

DK Shivkumar meets Rahul Gandhi

On June 22, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi as the state is in the middle of deciding the face of the Congress-led government Chief Minister of 2023. But, DK Shivkumar brushed the rumours of a crack in the party and said the focus is only on winning the polls and bringing the Congress back to power.

Possibility of a split of opinion in selecting Chief Ministerial candidate for 2023 elections began when party leader Zameer Ahmad on June 20 referred to Siddaramaiah as the 'future Chief Minister of Karnataka'. While on the other hand, in May, the Karnataka Congress' official Twitter account posted that the COVID pandemic would have been in control if Shivakumar had been the Chief Minister. This post was later taken down without any explanation, fueling a theory that Siddaramiah's followers were offended by the same.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)