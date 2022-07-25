Karnataka: Congress Warns MLA Zameer Khan As Remark Sparks Row; 'Adhere To Party Ideology'

Amid the power struggle in the Karnataka unit of the Congress Party on the Chief Ministerial candidate, the statement of MLA Zameer Ahmed ad Khan on KPCC president DK Shivakumar and the Vokkalliga community has riled many in the state and landed him into trouble. A warning notice has been issued against him by the All India Congress Committee.

After many Congress leaders, BJP leaders, and Vokkalliga community members expressed their displeasure about Khan's statement, the All Indian Congress Committee, issued a warning to Khan to be careful while making public statements and to adhere to the discipline and the ideology of the INC.

"Your recent public remarks are completely unwarranted and in poor taste. It is expected from experienced Congress leaders to understand and adhere to the "Lakshman Rekha" of the Party's discipline and ideology. Unwarranted and uncharitable statements help no-one except to create avoidable controversies and bitterness. Regrettably your inessential public statements have ended up creating unnecessary fault lines (sic)," the warning notice read.

The notice also went on to add that the ideology of the Indian National Congreess is based on inclusiveness, and away from division on the lines of caste and religion and that no member should make statements against that thought.

Randeep Singh Sujrewala, who signed the warning notice, concluded it by warning Khan that he should dutifully adhere to the ideology of the INC.

MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement on the Vokkaligas

In response to DK Shivakumar urged his Vokkaliga community members to rally behind him as the next CM Candidate against Siddaramaiah, MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Siddaramaiah loyalist, said, "No one can become CM with support from one community, everyone will have the desire (to become CM) that's not wrong...it is possible (to become CM) only by taking all communities together? I too have a desire to become CM, my community's percentage is more than that of Vokkaligas. Is it possible for me to become CM, just with the support of my community? Not possible."

Karnataka Congress divided over chief ministerial face

Meanwhile, the Congress Party, which is hoping to come back to power in Karnataka, is in a difficult position. The party is reportedly dealing with factionalism as two groups want to project their leaders as candidates for the chief ministerial position in next year's election.

Disputes within the Congress' Karnataka unit over who should serve as chief minister if the party wins the state's upcoming Assembly elections continue, with one group backing former CM Siddaramaiah and the other in favour of the party's state president DK Shivakumar's candidacy.

The next Karnataka Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held on or before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

(With inputs from ANI)