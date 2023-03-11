Last Updated:

Karnataka Congress Working President R Dhruvanarayana Passes Away Aged 61

Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana died on Saturday, March 11, at the age of 61.

Written By
Simran Singh
R Dhruvanarayana

Karnataka Congress president R Dhruvanarayana passed away aged 61 (Image: RahulGandhi-Twitter)


Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana died on Saturday, March 11, at the age of 61. Reportedly, he had complained of heartache and was brought to the DRMS Hospital in Mysuru early in the morning.

Dr. Manjunath, who was treating him, said, "R Dhruvanarayana passed away. He suffered chest pain, and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive."

Several congress leaders, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and the party’s National President Mallikarjun Kharge, took to Twitter to extend condolences over the demise of the Congress leader.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri R. Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well wishers," Krishna Allavaru, the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, tweeted.

"Shocked and saddened beyond words. My heart breaks at the loss of a leader like R Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. May his soul find peace. My support and prayers are with his family, friends and all workers," Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, said.

First Published:
COMMENT