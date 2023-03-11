Karnataka Congress Working President R Dhruvanarayana Passes Away Aged 61

Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana died on Saturday, March 11, at the age of 61. Reportedly, he had complained of heartache and was brought to the DRMS Hospital in Mysuru early in the morning.

Dr. Manjunath, who was treating him, said, "R Dhruvanarayana passed away. He suffered chest pain, and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive."

Several congress leaders, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and the party’s National President Mallikarjun Kharge, took to Twitter to extend condolences over the demise of the Congress leader.

Saddened by the sudden demise of former MP, Shri R Dhruvanarayan.



A hard-working & humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of NSUI & Youth Congress.



His passing is a huge loss to the Congress party. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/SbBr8I7ZTK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 11, 2023

Deeply anguished & pained by the passing away of R Dhruvanarayana.



He was not just a grassroots political, but the finest human being. His demise is not just the loss for @INCIndia , but a huge personal loss for me as well.



My thoughts are with his family and followers. pic.twitter.com/qG21QVJk5Y — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 11, 2023

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri R. Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well wishers," Krishna Allavaru, the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, tweeted.

"Shocked and saddened beyond words. My heart breaks at the loss of a leader like R Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. May his soul find peace. My support and prayers are with his family, friends and all workers," Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, said.