Karnataka: Cong’s Siddaramaiah Terms Janasevaka Scheme ‘gimmick’ By CM Bommai-led BJP Govt

Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Wednesday attacked the state government and termed the recently launched ‘Janasevaka’ initiative a ‘gimmick’ by the government on Wednesday. The statement comes two days after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai launched the welfare scheme in the state on November 1, 2021.

While speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said that the state government's first responsibility is to provide ration to people. What the state government is doing is a gimmick, he asserted.

Cong’s Siddaramaiah terms Janasevaka scheme a ‘gimmick’ by BJP govt

According to former chief minister Siddaramaiah, the BJP cut the monthly price allocation under the Anna Bhagya scheme from seven kilos to five kilograms for each individual. Indira Canteens were shuttered, and Shoe Bhagya, Shala Bhagya, Krishi Bhagya, and Vidyasiri scholarships were halted. So, what do they give to the general public, he said to the media.

Stepping up the attack, Siddaramaiah said that he had twice challenged Basavaraj Bommai in Hangal for a debate but he did not turn up. Siddaramaiah, who is also the state assembly's opposition party leader, further challenged CM Bommai and said, ''I ask him once more to join me on a single platform for a debate on the government's accomplishments.''

Janasevaka scheme

Janasevaka is a government project that allows citizens to receive 56 government services at their doorstep, including subsidised ration delivery via a mobile application, among other things. The programme has been available in all 28 Assembly constituencies in the Bengaluru Urban district since November 1, 2021. According to Bommai, Janasevaka services will be expanded across the state by January 26, 2022.

Earlier, apart from this, ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had alleged that several 'influential politicians' were involved in the 2020 Bitcoin scam in the state. Accusing investigating officers of trying to close the case, Siddaramaiah warned the BJP against using their power to divert the investigation. In response, CM Basavaraj Bommai has referred the case to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to international transactions.

Claiming that the government had nothing to hide, CM Bommai said, "I've raised a war on drugs, bitcoin and all these online gaming. Officials have conducted an inquiry. Karnataka government had booked the case in 2020 and we've completed the investigation in three cases and have been chargesheeted."

Image: PTI, ANI