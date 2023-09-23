Karnataka Considering To Have Six Deputy CMs Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024, Says Congress MLA

The Karnataka state government is mulling to have six state deputy chief ministers (Dy CMs), said Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy on Saturday (September 23). The government was holding discussions to that effect, he further added. Some Cabinet Ministers have already backed the idea of having six dy CMs in the state cabinet headed by Siddaramaiah, he said.

Congress MLA said the state is seriously considering adding more deputy chief ministers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Karnataka currently has one Dy CM in DK Shivakumar. The state Home Minister G Parameshwara and his Cabinet colleague MB Patil including others have ‘lent their weight’ to the proposal, Rayareddy said speaking to ANI. Notably, Karnataka is the sixth-largest state in the country, in terms of its geographic or territorial expanse, after Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat.

#WATCH | Karnataka Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy says, "At least six more Deputy CMs should be appointed in Karnataka."



He says, "Discussion is happening in Karnataka regarding the creation of a few more Deputy CMs in the interest of the ensuing parliament elections. Rajanna… pic.twitter.com/nQuezNSvDA — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2023

Many Cabinet ministers back proposal of six Dy CMs in Karnataka

The recommendation to have six deputy chief ministers in Karnataka was put forward by the state cooperation minister KN Rajanna. "At least six more deputy CMs should be appointed in Karnataka. Our government is holding discussions on a proposal to bring in a few more deputy CMs, considering the parliamentary elections next year," Rayareddy told ANI on Saturday.

"The proposal has already received support from several senior members of the cabinet, including G Parameshwara and MB Patil. I, too, agree with Rajanna's proposal that the government needs to bring in more deputy chief ministers to ensure better governance and administration," the MLA added. "There should be at least six deputy CMs for a state like Karnataka," the Congress MLA said, adding that Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also has five deputies.

"Karnataka is a big state, They (govt) can create another five posts (for deputy CMs). If the proposal is accepted, the number of deputy CMs in the state, including DK Shivakumar, will come to six," he added.

