In a big development, sources revealed that the BJP top brass has asked Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa to resign amid the growing demand for his ouster. Earlier, the Udupi Police registered an FIR against Eshwarappa and his aides- Basavaraj and Ramesh under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil. As per sources, the BJP national leadership sent a stern message to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to take action against the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Sources also revealed that Eshwarappa has been asked to talk to his supporters in his constituency and then tender his resignation from the Cabinet. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bommai had hit out at the opposition for trying to politicise the case. He said, "Once the inquiry is done, the truth will be revealed. The background to know who played the main role behind this is very important in this case". "Everything will be revealed in the investigation, once that is revealed we will get to know the truth. I had said on day one that the inquiry will happen according to the law and we will not interfere in this case,” he added.

Karnataka contractor death

Santosh Patil. who was also the national secretary of an organization named 'Hindu Vahini', had accused Eshwarappa of demanding 40% commission in a public work executed by him. He had also reportedly written a letter to PM Modi and Union Minister Giriraj Singh in this regard. However, the Karnataka Minister dismissed Patil's allegation and even filed a defamation case against him. On Tuesday morning, he was found dead in a hotel at Udupi leading to protests from the Congress party which demanded the immediate arrest of Eshwarappa and his ouster. As per initial reports, the police suspected Patil to have committed suicide.

In a memorandum submitted to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday, Congress alleged that the deceased contactor had sent a message on social media holding the Minister "directly responsible" for his death. The memorandum added, "Further, he (Santosh Patil) appealed to the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Chief Minister and other senior leaders to help his wife and child. A copy of the said WhatsApp message is herewith enclosed for your kind consideration". Besides abetment to suicide, Congress also sought Eshwarappa to be booked under Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and other provisions.