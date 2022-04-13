Karnataka Contractor Death: Congress Demands 'sack & Arrest Of Minister KS Eshwarappa'

In an exclusive, Congress senior leader DK Shivakumar, while speaking to Republic TV on Santosh Patil's death case, said that state Minister KS Eshwarappa should be sacked. After submitting the memorandum to Karnataka Governor Tawarchand Gehlot at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, senior Karnataka Congress leaders demanded the sacking of state minister KS Eshwarappa over contractor Santosh Patil's death.

"Karnataka is the most corrupt state in India and KS Eshwarappa is the founder of corruption nad communal clashes in the state," DK Shivakumar said.

"We demanded an FIR and it was done. Now we demand that he (KS Eshwarappa) should be sacked," Shivkumar said while speaking about the meeting with the Karnataka governor. It is pertinent to mention that senior Karnataka Congress leaders met Governor Tawarchand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) KS Eshwarappa in Santosh Patil's death case.

'40% commission government'

At a press briefing after meeting the governor, Congress leader Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP government and said, "This (BJP) government is a 40 per cent commission government."

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah claimed that all departments in the BJP government in Karnataka demand a 40% commission for any work done. He said that KS Eshwarappa and his associates demanded 40% from Santosh Patil as well.

"Whether it’s PWD, Rural Development Department, Irrigation Department, Urban Development Department, in all these departments without 40% commission no work can be executed," Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Santosh Patil in his WhatsApp message mentioned clearly that Eshwarappa was responsible for his death, Siddaramaiah said. "It is a death note. What evidence is required now? Eshwarappa should immediately be arrested," he further added. Siddaramaiah also said that since Eshwarappa asked for the commission, he has committed an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act. "We demand a case under section 13 be registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the minister," he stated.

"We asked the Governor to direct the government to immediately register section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act agaisnt him," he told reporters.

FIR against Eshwarappa

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa after a contractor who levelled corruption allegations against him was found dead, in a suspected case of suicide. The Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by the contractor's brother. The minister has been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides - Basavaraj and Ramesh - have also been named in the FIR.

The contractor, Santhosh K Patil, who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Patil, who is from the Belagavi district, had earlier alleged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him. However, the minister dismissed the claims and filed a defamation suit against Patil.

Before he went missing on April 12, Patil had reportedly written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He left a purported suicide note blaming the minister as the 'sole reason' for his death.